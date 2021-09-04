WATCH: Neglection, jealousy and broken hearts in the episode preview of ‘High Class’ Starring Cho Yeo Jeong

K-Drama enthusiasts are overwhelmed with excitement as tvN’s upcoming drama ‘High Class’ revealed the preview for the first episode, characters and their interpersonal relationships, via relationship chart. The drama, revolving around extremely rich families and their children, is going to premiere on September 6 at 10:30 PM KST (7:00 PM IST).

The relationship chart revealed some of the many important characters in the drama. Starting with the centre of the show ‘Song Yeo Wool’ starring Cho Yeo Jeong, her son ‘Ahn Yi Chan’ and her dead husband ‘Ahn Ji Yong’, the school’s principal, chairwoman, foundation director and teachers and other families living in the island paradise.

The episode preview for the premiere reveals ‘Song Yeo Wool’, who is a lawyer, getting avoided by the mothers of the students studying at the same elite international school as her son for being considered as the murderer of her husband.

Even though the town is busy questioning Song Yeo Wool’s innocence, the lady herself is occupied by the flashbacks of her husband cheating on her. To further intensify the already mysterious plot, somebody barges into Song Yeo Wool’s house in an attempt to kill her son ‘Ahn Yi Chan’.

Here’s the first episode preview of ‘High Class’.

‘Song Yeo Wool’, whose life is shattered into pieces, sees a ray of hope to unfold the truth when she comes across the mother of one of her son’s classmates and immediately recognises her as the woman ‘Ahn Ji Yong’ cheated her with.

It will be interesting to see how Song Yeo Wool unveils the truth behind her husband’s demise, saves her son from people attempting to harm him and seeks acceptance by the residents of the island paradise.

ALSO READ: Here are all the Kdramas airing in September to make it even more exciting

Are you excited for the first episode of ‘High Class’? Let us know in the comments below.