WATCH: Netflix releases skin crawling teaser & posters for zombie apocalyptic 'All of Us Are Dead'

Netflix has shared the next teaser for its upcoming original series, 'All of Us Are Dead' and we are more than excited for this one! The daily lives of high school students are depicted in the most mundane ways where they don’t hesitate to trick each other and at times even turn to calling names. Over multiple games of rock, paper, scissors, they bet on their daily tasks.

Things soon turn the wrong way when their professor Lee Byung Chan (Kim Byung Chul) takes them through a lesson on viruses. The defining moment for the show happens when a curious student takes to testing chemicals on a mouse that in turn bites her, turning her into a zombie. This unlocks a chain reaction where the students of the Hyosan High School now stand facing a zombie apocalypse at their hands.

The professor is then questioned about the virus to which he details out their survival instinct and asks everyone to lose any hope because everyone will die soon. Spreading like a rampant wildfire, the zombie virus takes over the world. With help arriving from nowhere, the high schoolers only have themselves to rely on. Starring Yoon Chan Young, Park Jihoo, Cho Yi Hyun, Park Solomon and Yoo Insoo at the centre of the crisis, we are met with the students who wish to survive.

Watch the intimidating teaser below.

Raising the expectations even further, Netflix also released unique posters for ‘All of Us Are Dead’.

Zombies, chaos and more awaits as ‘All of Us Are Dead’ releases on January 28, 2022.

