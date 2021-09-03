WATCH: Netflix reveals intense teaser for upcoming drama ‘Squid Game’

The new teaser for Netflix original series ‘Squid Game’ is sure to send chills down your spine. The drama will release on September 17 on Netflix, starring Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo revolves around 456 contestants, all under huge debts fighting against each other to win an enormous amount of money, that is 45.6 Billion KRW (USD 40 Million). But the consequence of losing is dying. Lee Jung Jae and Park Hae Soo will star as friends who have known each other for all their lives and are now ready to push all limits to win the game.

The latest teaser reveals a set of contestants, who agree to join this childhood game at first after looking at the trophy but get extremely scared on realising that they’ll either leave the place as a millionaire or won’t leave the place at all. The intense music backing up the horrified expressions of the characters and the scary setting of the drama makes the series all the more intense.

Here’s the teaser for ‘Squid Game’.

From a frightening storyline about agitated yet scared characters who are willing to do everything it takes to stay alive to a cast of extremely talented actors, ‘Squid Game’ has everything it takes to be a superhit mystery series.

Lee Jung Jae is a veteran actor who has been a part of various successful projects and films and has tried his hands on various genres. Some of the most notable works of the actor include ‘Il Mare’, ‘Over the Rainbow’, ‘Typhoon’ and ‘City of the Rising Sun’. It will be incredible to see the versatile actor star in ‘Squid Game’.

ALSO READ: Here are all the Kdramas airing in September to make it even more exciting

Are you excited about the ‘Squid Game’? Let us know in the comments below.