WATCH: New group TEMPEST display their charms and blazing personalities in debut trailer

Yuehua Entertainment released a group debut trailer for TEMPEST through the official social media handles on January 22nd. The members in the released video radiated colorful energy and charm in a space with their own theme. TEMPEST attracts attention with visual synergy as well as charm that combines charisma and boyish beauty.

In particular, the seven members who released the symbolic keywords 'PRESENT', 'HAPPINESS', 'FREEDOM', 'PASSION', 'CHALLENGE', 'CLASSIC', and 'POSSIBILITY' through individual trailers became one and completed 'TEMPEST , announcing their full-fledged debut under the theme of 'It's ME, It's WE'.

TEMPEST released the debut trailer video of members Hyeongseop, Taerae, and Hyuk through the official SNS on January 21st. The released trailer shows Hyeongseop leaning against an iron fence and seemingly in trouble. Hyeongseop, who was looking at the fencing knife, got up and showed a sharp fencing movement, and the phrase 'PASSION IT'S ME' appeared and gave a glimpse of Hyeongseop's aspirations that shook the music world with enthusiasm. Then, Tae Rae was lying on the floor covered with paper, exuding a boyish beauty full of curiosity. Tae Rae, who smiled while riding a bicycle, introduced herself as 'HAPPINESS IT'S ME', exuding a charm that makes you feel good just by looking at it.

Finally, Hyuk, who appeared with both hands full of soil, put on experimental goggles and focused on research. Then, green leaves bloomed on the bare branches, and the phrase 'POSSIBILITY IT'S ME' came to mind.

TEMPEST, newly introduced by Yuehua Entertainment for the first time in about three years since Everglow, is a team name that means 'strong storm' and contains the meaning of a group that will sweep the music industry with bright energy and powerful performances. TEMPEST is gearing up for the final preparations with the goal of debuting on February 21st.

