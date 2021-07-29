WATCH: New teaser for Krystal and Jinyoung starrer ‘Police University’

With its premiere right around the corner, drama ‘Police University’ is taking all chances to show just how enjoyable the show will be. With loads of content already released, KBS 2TV has dropped another fun-loving teaser showing some scenes from the drama. It was shared on the official social media accounts of KBS. A refreshing chemistry between the cast of the drama can be seen from the clips already.

B1A4’s Jinyoung is playing the character Kang Sun Ho, who can be seen shouting a message of always standing for justice as he enters the University meant for the elite of the country, to train to become a part of the law enforcement team. A fierce training for the students of the university can be seen taking place. The students claim to place the country and the citizens on priority in any situation.

Amidst having sneaky snack sessions during the night and learning to protect the country, the students of the ‘Police University’ pledge to protect its honour. Strict professors who term their stay as ‘hell’ and others who know of the fun behind it, stay in the same place. Somehow, the university ends up becoming a ‘place of love’ for the students as Kang Sun Ho and f(x)’s Krystal’s character, Oh Kang Hee, spend their time together, training and studying to become proud officers in crisp uniforms.

By the end of the video, Kang Sun Ho promises to pass the university with a bright hopeful look in his eyes. But fate seems to not be in his favor as Cha Tae Hyun’s character, professor and detective, Yoo Dong Man expresses his thoughts of something fishy being there in the ‘Police University’.

What is it? You can check out in the drama soon! Watch the teaser below.

Are you as excited for the drama as we are? Discuss in the comments below.