WATCH: NewJeans’ Danielle reveals melodious voice for her Korean dub as Ariel from The Little Mermaid

In the still photo released on the day, Danielle caught the attention with her eyes closed and concentrating on the song. In the photo where she stares straight ahead with pensive eyes or looks elsewhere,s he exudes a mysterious aura. The movie 'The Little Mermaid' is a Disney musical film based on the original animation of the same name that is loved all over the world.

Danielle as Ariel:

Known as a Disney fan, Danielle made every effort to challenge himself in a new field, musical singing and dubbing acting. She was selected for the role of 'Ariel' through an audition at Disney headquarters, and it is rumored that she practiced from the audition preparation stage and did her best. The Walt Disney Company Korea said, "Danielle was finally selected after going through an impromptu singing and dialogue test at the audition site, given only the sheet music." They continued, "It was not an easy challenge to sing a Korean song and act in line with the timing and English mouth of 'Ariel' on the screen of the movie 'The Little Mermaid', but it drew a good response from the people involved." Meanwhile, the music video teasers for the movie 'The Little Mermaid' OST 'Part of Your World' sung by Danielle, 'Precious Things' and 'Desperate Hope' were released on Disney Korea's official social media handles on the same day.

The teaser:

Danielle beautifully sang Part Of Your World in the teaser, dressed in mermaid or sea style clothes, further proving her spot as Ariel in the Korean dub version of Little Mermaid. Her light yet strong voice carried throughout the teaser as she sang the familiar tune of the song. The NewJeans member had previously received backlash for being given the role but with hearing her in the new teaser, the opinion will definitely change as she is exactly like a Disney princess.

NewJeans activities:

On May 12th, ADOR, the agency of NewJeans, announced, "NewJeans has confirmed to hold their first fan meeting, 'Bunnies Camp,' on July 1 and 2 in Seoul." NewJeans and Bunnies, who have been active in the fan communication app Phoning and have built a bond, plan to create even more special memories at this fan meeting, which is held under the camp concept. Along with the news of the fan meeting, a poster and teaser video with the theme of ‘Bunnies Camp' were also released on the same day, raising fans' expectations.

