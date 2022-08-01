WATCH: NewJeans display impressive choreography in the debut MV for ‘Cookie’

'Cookie' is a dance-pop genre song based on a minimal hip-hop beat. “There is no food, even if I am hungry. No drinks, even if I'm thirsty. You know that only sweet tastes will make me want only dessert.” The unique lyrics are attractive. NewJeans said, “We made this album with the heart of baking cookies with care. We want to give you music that keeps coming back to me like we can't eat anything else once we are addicted to delicious cookies."

The MV was simple and showed off their choreography and vocal styles which really added to their charm. The MV also displayed their expressions, actions and their ability to keep the attention of the viewers throughout the video.

NewJeans' first mini album 'NewJeans' contains a total of 4 songs including 'Attention', 'Hype Boy', 'Cookie', and ‘Hurt’. Among them, the unique composition of three tracks excluding 'Heart' as the title song stands out. The first title song 'Attention' is a song that honestly accepts the excitement and palpitation that comes from falling in love with someone and tells 'Pay attention to me'. Member Daniel participated in the lyrics work.

The sensual intro and the chorus where you can appreciate the rich harmony of the five members are impressive. The second title song 'Hype Boy' is a song that combines Moombahton and electro-pop genres, and has a more chic feel compared to 'Attention'. Member Hanni participated in writing the lyrics. The b-side song 'Hurt' is an R&B genre song that gives a faint yet lovely feeling by adding simple vocals to grooved drumming. The unadorned voices of the five members are contained as it is, allowing you to glimpse the characteristics of each member's vocals.

Like the seven music videos previously released, NewJeans has captured the natural charm of a teenage girl in the music. Rather than conducting vocal training according to a specific style and standard, the team focused on enhancing each member's tone and completed the team's color within it. NewJeans will simultaneously release the music video of their debut album 'NewJeans' and the music video for their third title song 'Cookie' at 6PM KST (2:30 PM IST) on August 1st. The album, produced in three versions, will be released on August 8th.

