WATCH: NewJeans releases ‘Ditto’ MVs; Fan theories start pouring in on the mysterious concept

NewJeans has officially made their comeback with ‘Ditto' and two music videos for the track are out. 'Ditto' is a sweet love song with angelic voices and soothing melodies. The song, co-written by member Minji, covers the early phases of developing a crush on someone. Members of the NewJeans are depicted as a group who practise together in a setting that resembles a high school. Two popular K-drama actors Choi Hyun Wook and Park Ji Hoo also make appearences in the MVs. The song features two gorgeous, cinematic videos called ‘Side A’ and ‘Side B’ that link the narrative together.

Ditto- ‘Side A’

The members of NewJeans are seen having fun and enjoying themselves in the opening song as a girl records their videos with her camera. She considers NewJeans to be her friends, and while having fun with them, she records their dance on video. The plot continues as the girl also records the guy she likes. The girl enjoys spending time with her pals who are also members of NewJeans; they are frequently seen hanging out or strolling on a rainy-day. The girl and her bond with the members of NewJeans are depicted in this overall cinematic and wonderfully filmed video.But towards the very end of the video, things take an unexpected turn as it is revealed that the girl who is filming her pals (NewJeans members) is actually not there, acting as though they do not exist.

Ditto- ‘Side B’

The plot is further developed in ‘Side B,’ which is a continuation of ‘Side A.’ There are now snippets of the members-only films the girl recorded. It appears as though the girls who was previously visible in those clips is no longer there. It illustrates the girl's idealised state of mind regarding her imaginary friends. She finally lets go of the camera that she used to capture every memory. The narrative then gracefully comes to an end as the girl finally approaches the guy she likes as they stroll together at the finale of the video. The music video's profound yet lovely message shocks the audience.