WATCH: NewJeans shares cute and dreamy teaser for upcoming title track Super Shy from EP Get Up

On July 5, NewJeans took to YouTube Shorts to share a teaser for the awaited title track Super Shy from upcoming EP Get Up and the instrumental itself sounds great! With NewJeans’ lightstick and the title in helium balloon-like texture shows up on the screen as the dreamy instrumental plays in the background, making the fans excited for the comeback! Get Up has two other title tracks- ETA and Cool With You. The song Super Shy will be out on July 7 with the mini album releasing on July 21!

NewJeans’ achievements:

As per Spotify on July fifth, the last track Hurt of NewJeans' 'New Jeans' was played 100 million times as of July third. Hurt is a lovely R&B song with simple vocals and a funky drum beat. It continues to gain popularity among music fans around the world despite being the only track on NewJeans' debut album that does not contain a title. The triple title tracks of NewJeans' debut album, Hype Boy (played 300 million times), Attention (played 200 million times), and Cookie (played 100 million times), all reached the billion-dollar streaming milestone before Hurt. The first single album's title track, OMG, and the b-side, Ditto, both exceeded 400 million and 300 million Spotify streams, respectively.

NewJeans’ activities:

On July 1 and 2, NewJeans held their first fan event, Bunnies Camp, in Seoul for two days. In keeping with the camp concept, the fan meeting was held in a timeline that included the entrance ceremony, recreation, campfire, and exit ceremony. After that, the band premiered the new song ETA. One of the triple title tracks from NewJeans' second mini album, Get Up, which comes out on July 21 is titled ETA. A song with catchy, fast beats, original lyrics, and energetic choreography has already hinted at success. The song was shown on Twitter as well, making the fans around the world excited for the track.

