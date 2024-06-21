Watch: NewJeans unveils sparkly and dance-laced music video for Supernatural; makes Japanese debut

NewJeans finally unveiled their Japanese debut single Supernatural on June 21, 2024, alongside a sparkly and dance-laced music video for the track. Supernatural song release will be followed by the group’s promotional activities in Japan.

NewJeans on June 21, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9: 30 AM IST) unveiled a dance-packed music video with a nostalgic 90s theme for their Japanese debut single Supernatural.

The music video of Supernatural begins with a cartoon-style introduction video being played on a 90s TV which is followed by an introduction snippet of all NewJeans members.

The song follows a groovy beat reminiscent of the old-school genre. The song moreover samples Back of My Mind by Pharrell Williams and Japanese singer Manami which was released in 2009.

Supernatural can be described as a new jack swing genre with the bridge style in NewJeans’ iconic house style by their producer 250.

Watch NewJeans’ Supernatural music video Part 1 here:

Meanwhile, Supernatural is a song flowing with subtle energy and melodious background music with groovy beats. The song’s lyrics are in English, Japanese and Korean. The lyrics sing of creating a supernatural bond with someone which is inexplicable and unique in its own way.

