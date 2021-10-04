Watch: N.Flying members preview the medley of tracks featuring in the first repackaged album 'TURBULENCE'

N.Flying members are sure bringing in some major "turbulence" with their first-ever repackaged album of the same name! 'TURBULENCE', which will be released on October 6, is an album with a message to young people that they can fly again anytime, even if they are currently anxious and immature. After releasing a series of teasers, trailers, concept photos and mini videos, we finally have the highlight medley of all the tracks featuring in the repackaged album 'TURBULENCE'.

The highlight medley introduces each track that was not on the original album 'Man on the Moon,' including title track 'Sober,' 'Into Bloom,' and 'Video Therapy'. We are first introduced to the guitar-heavy title track 'Sober' which is a youth monologue for people who wish to live alone and without pain, but it also contains a confused mind and evokes deep sympathy for those living in the present.

The second track we are introduced to is the sweet-ballad sounding 'Into Bloom'. The third track we are introduced to is the upbeat banger of a track ''Video Therapy'. This new album is a repackaged version of N.Flying’s first full album 'Man on the Moon,' which was released this past June. All the members of N.Flying were initially diagnosed with COVID-19 but soon enough recovered safely and were back with the album release promotions in full swing.

'TURBULENCE' is set to be released on October 6 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).

