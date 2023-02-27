WATCH: NMIXX find themselves in a ‘sweet’ new realm in the comeback trailer for latest comeback expérgo
JYP Entertainment released the comeback trailer for NMIXX’s latest release expérgo.
NMIXX announced a new album with a mysterious atmosphere.
NMIXX’s comeback trailer:
NMIXX released the trailer video 'Secret of Sweet Oasis' for their first mini-album 'expérgo' on their official YouTube channel on the 27th. Haewon transformed into a news presenter and said, "It is said that melancholy things are happening at 'Sweet Oasis,' the world's most popular candy store. From now on, NMIXX News will infiltrate 'Sweet Oasis' 1202nd store for you.”
expérgo:
The appearance of the members looking for the secret of the suspicious dessert shop continued, raising interest. Switching to the scene of the debut song 'O.O', this video, which ended with the sound of a doorbell full of tension, caught more attention with colorful props and unique styling. Recently, ahead of the release of the 1st mini album, NMIXX opened a new world view video called 'Docking Station: Declaration' and took the first step towards the next chapter. Here, an exciting trailer is presented, raising expectations for new album activities. NMIXX’s new album 'expérgo' will be released on March 20th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).
NMIXX’s activities:
On February 16, NMIXX Lily and Sulyoon sang Netflix's new original series 'Hate To Love You’ OST Part 4 'The Moment I Met You' was released on various music sites. The song 'The Moment I Met You', which adds meaning to NMIXX's first unit OST, beautifully harmonizes the jewel-like tones of Lily and Sulyoon. The two members dramatically express their ecstatic emotions with their solid vocal skills, increasing the level of immersion in the drama.
About the group:
NMIXX, which debuted on February 22, 2022, promoted its first single 'AD MARE' and single 2nd album 'ENTWURF', showing explosive performances and singing skills, and gave K-pop fans around the world an 'all-rounder'. The girl group' presence was clearly imprinted on them. In addition, they are actively communicating with domestic and foreign fans through various contents of their own, and are approaching them in a more friendly way.
