WATCH: NMIXX find themselves in a ‘sweet’ new realm in the comeback trailer for latest comeback expérgo

NMIXX released the trailer video 'Secret of Sweet Oasis' for their first mini-album 'expérgo' on their official YouTube channel on the 27th. Haewon transformed into a news presenter and said, "It is said that melancholy things are happening at 'Sweet Oasis,' the world's most popular candy store. From now on, NMIXX News will infiltrate 'Sweet Oasis' 1202nd store for you.”

expérgo:

The appearance of the members looking for the secret of the suspicious dessert shop continued, raising interest. Switching to the scene of the debut song 'O.O', this video, which ended with the sound of a doorbell full of tension, caught more attention with colorful props and unique styling. Recently, ahead of the release of the 1st mini album, NMIXX opened a new world view video called 'Docking Station: Declaration' and took the first step towards the next chapter. Here, an exciting trailer is presented, raising expectations for new album activities. NMIXX’s new album 'expérgo' will be released on March 20th at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).