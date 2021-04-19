WATCH: NU’EST shows their growth and talks about heartbreak in their latest album’s groovy INSIDE OUT MV

After seven years, NU’EST is finally back with their latest album, ‘Romanticize’. Watch the video and know more about it here.

Idol group NU’EST has finally released their second feature album ‘Romanticize’ today, on April 19! As fans highly awaited the comeback, the group has once again gone up a notch for this album and definitely do not disappoint! After weeks of waiting, the album is finally here serving fans a whole buffet - five group songs and five solo songs!

The music video of their title track ‘INSIDE OUT’ is an upbeat, groovy song with great choreography. The song talks about the heartbreak associated with love, trying and hoping to get back with their loved one, not wanting to say goodbye to them. Some of the music video transitions remind a tad bit of Ariana Grande’s ‘Positions’ video, but the whole concept seems refreshing. Each member has their own character and time to shine - from a sculptor to a pool player. The members all look extremely charming (of course) and we bet you won’t be able to get ‘You’re the one that I want ay ay ay, The one that I need ay ay ay, Don’t wanna be free ay ay ay’ stuck in your mind like it’s stuck in ours!

Check out the INSIDE OUT MV below:

This album, which comes seven years after their first one titled ‘Re:Birth', really shows how far the group has come in all these years. Having 9 additional tracks apart from the title track, the second half of the album features a solo track by each member.

In the album’s press conference, Baekho talked about how the title came to being - saying that the title ‘Romanticize’ was decided because it’s a very integral thing. People have different definitions of romance, and so do the members. So this album expresses each member’s own definition of ‘romance’. Baekho also said that the group songs and solo songs are quite distinct. Solo songs exemplify the uniqueness of each member while the group songs represent the bonds the members have with each other.

The group has definitely grown a lot, learning more about their craft as well as each other and we can see that from the music video itself.

Have you listened to the full album yet? Let us know your favourite track from the album below!

