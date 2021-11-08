WATCH: Oh Jung Se learns the true meaning of family through his nephew in the teaser of ‘Uncle’

'Uncle', which will be aired for the first time on December 11 (Sat), is about a failed musician who accidentally began taking care of his nephew in elementary school due to the divorce of her sister. It is the story of an uncle's comical cheerful growth and survival. It is a 'well-made drama' that gives deep sympathy, heavy comfort, and warm encouragement through the lives of three people who enter a rental apartment next to the Royal State in the 4th district of Gangnam, who call themselves middle and upper class.

On November 8th, the first preview video featuring Uncle's unique storyline and novel sense of humor was unveiled for the first time. In the preview video, Wang Jun Hyuk (Oh Jung Se) in shabby clothes opens the door with a comical appearance of his nephew Min Ji Hoo (Lee Kyung Hoon) tripping over his feet. Then, Wang Jun Hyuk gets Min Ji Hoo in the car and heads somewhere, and when asked, “Where are you going?”, he spits out the meaningful words, “To catch the scammer.” However, the person Wang Jun Hyuk visited was none other than his older sister and mother of his nephew Min Ji Hoo, Wang Jun Hee (Jeon Hye Jin), and Wang Jun Hyuk said, "Did you forget what you did? Even if I forget what you did, you must not forget!” However, with a calm expression that doesn't feel a single bit of agitation, Wang Jun Hee calmly accepts, saying, "It's not like that." The ironic subtitle 'We are a happy family' is added to the three people who have an unusual relationship, causing laughter.

Then, as Wang Jun Hyuk drank soju on a bench late at night, Kim Yu Ra (Hwang Woo Seul Hye) and Chun Da Jeong (Jeong Su Young), members of 'Mambly', a mom club in the Royal State, approached him softly, saying, "Residents of rental apartments are not allowed to use this playground." With a resolute tone, she drives out Wang Jun Hyeok. When Min Ji Hoo is also bullied at school, Wang Jun Hyuk complains, "Isn't it the parent’s duty to teach children to sincerely apologize if they do something wrong?" Finally, Park Hye Ryeong (Park Seon Young), the head of 'Mambly', created tension by declaring war on "I will not choose anything for our goal from now on", and gave a cool look to 'Stranger' Wang Jun Hyuk and said, "Tell me what you want." Declaring a head-on confrontation, amplifies the anxiety. As such, 'the only superhero who protects our family' Wang Jun-hyeok and his slightly special family are soaring with curiosity and anticipation about the desperate and absurd survival of the crisis.

On the other hand, TV CHOSUN's Saturday mini-series 'Uncle' is a remake of the BBC drama of the same name, which aired from 2012 to 2017 and led to a large craze amongst the British crown. Director Ji Young Soo, who showed off his delicate directing skills with 'Nine Room' and 'Falling with Innocence', and writer Park Ji Sook, who wrote 'Spring Days of My Life' and 'Hero', collaborated. It will premiere on December 11.

