WATCH: Oh Jung Se tries to catch Kim Tae Ri’s possessed form in new teaser for SBS’ Revenant

Revenant is a Korean style occult horror drama that follows the lives of a woman who is possessed by a demon and a man who tries to help her but things get extremely complicated when a detective gets involved as well. The mysterious events that take place when a demon visits Goo San Yeong (Kim Tae Ri), a public official who longs for a normal life, are depicted in the second teaser video that the production team released on June 2.

Yeom Hae Sang (Oh Jung Se), a folklore professor who has had the ability to see gods and ghosts since he was a child, meets San Yeong while looking for the demon that killed his mother. Also, he understood on the double that she was moved by her devil. Hae Sang tells him that there is a demon attached to her, but San Yeong ignores it because she doesn't believe in ghost stories and doesn't have time to believe them. Instead, she turns around and lives with the harsh reality. However, in and around Sanyeong, mysterious deaths and disappearances are a constant occurrence. Furthermore, she is noticed by her violent crime investigation unit inspector Lee Hong Sae (Hong Kyung), who is wary of her personality shifts. San Yeong and Hae Sang struggle to stop the evil spirits as she and Hae Sang realize that her presence is gradually encroaching on her. However, as she draws nearer to the evil presence's personality, the second she understands that the devil is likewise drawing nearer, chills run down her spine. In particular, the moment when the demon that engulfed San Yeong and has been following her for a long time suddenly changes eyes and smiles in a suspicious manner that make it seem like humans are to be mocked gives a thrill of fear that goes beyond the chill.

The drama is going to be a hit as Kim Tae Ri takes on a different role which will be shown on-screen soon. If the teaser is any indication, we are in for a great twist and turn of events! Kim Tae Ri has always taken on different roles in dramas and films but this will be challenging as she channels the evil spirit and the dark desires that will take over her.

