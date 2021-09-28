WATCH: Ok Taecyeon cries over his fate in a new hilarious trailer of tvN's upcoming drama 'Inspector Joy'

tvN's 15th anniversary is bringing forth some exciting dramas on our screens, and one of them is the Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon starrer 'Inspector Joy'. Directed by Yoo Jong Sun and written by Lee Jae Yoon, 'Inspector Joy' will showcase a cheerful comical investigation and some interesting moments between Kim Hye Yoon and Ok Taecyeon's respective characters.

The drama revolves around Ok Taecyeon, a secret royal inspector Ra Yi Eon, who has been entrusted with the responsibility of investigating the eight provinces for corruption. Even though Ra Yi Eon is doing a job anybody would die for, in reality, he only wanted to open a dumpling store outside the capital and enjoy his life to the fullest! Had it not been his sharp mind that got him into becoming an officer, he would have chosen a completely different path for himself. Meanwhile, Kim Hye Yoon, plays Kim Jo Yi, a divorced woman in the Joseon period who doesn't fear breaking stereotypes. She is unconventional and believes that being divorced is not the end of the world. As Kim Jo Yi starts a new phase of her life, she meets Ra Yi Eon and both of them walk together towards finding happiness in the path of life.

In the hilarious new trailer, Ok Taecyeon has been given the responsibility to investigate some "mysterious" happenings in the town. He reads about how the previous 3 inspectors are no more and starts regretting taking up this job when in reality, all he wanted to do was open a dumpling shop and live a happy-go-lucky life. Taecyeon's comical expressions, a far cry from his villainous avatar in tvN's 'Vincenzo' elevates the scene further!

You can watch the trailer below:

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon are caught in the middle of chaos in the new teaser for ‘Inspector Joy’

Are you excited to watch the drama? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.