WATCH: Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji & Ha Seok Jin embark on a dangerous journey in new ‘Blind’ teaser

On August 9, tvN released the latest teaser for upcoming drama ‘Blind’ and it seems the main cast have embarked on a treacherous journey to find the culprit and will go to any lengths to find him. The short teaser is fast paced to show the desperation of Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji and Ha Seok Jin. The first episode will be out on September 16.

Previously, the released video announces the start of the case with the sound of someone's harsh breathing, along with the appearance of homicide detective Ryu Sung Jun (Ok Taecyeon) searching for the scene that has become a chaos. In order to uncover the truth of the case, a public participation trial is held and a jury is gathered, but the sense of veteran detective Ryu Sung Joon keeps turning towards them.

Following Ryu Sung Jun's meaningful reasoning, "Something is strange, the jurors", the appearance of the jurors gathered at the public participation trial is revealed, drawing attention. Among the nine jury members who seem only ordinary, including social worker Jo Eun Gi (Jung Eunji), it is curious who the suspicious person that aroused Ryu Sung Joon's suspicions is.

Ryu Sung Jun's older brother Ryu Sung Hoon (Ha Seok Jin) is also keen to find out the real culprit hiding in the courtroom, saying, "I will take responsibility for the trial." Attention is focused on whether the real criminal is really hiding among the jury as his younger brother Ryu Sung Jun is convinced that “the culprit is in it”.

On the other hand, suspicious circumstances hidden throughout the teaser video are captured, raising doubts. From juror Jo Eun Gi, who seems to be staring straight at the bloody victim, to the black hand that puts pictures as if setting a target, meaningful clues stimulate dangerous imagination.

