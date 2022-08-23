WATCH: Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji & Ha Seok Jin receive a shocking warning in main trailer for ‘Blind’

In tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind', Ryu Seong Jun (Ok Taecyeon), Ryu Seong Hoon (Ha Seok Jin), and Jo Eun Gi (Jung Eunji) are chased in main trailer with a warning to the real criminal who committed a terrible serial murder. The video that begins with Ryu Seong Jun sitting alone in a dark room, giving out a meaningful warning that a 'crazy person ​​is coming' and the image of a woman being dragged by someone intersect, foretells a terrible serial murder case that will happen soon and creates tension in the viewers.

Here, along with a copy of 'Sinked Memory', Ryu Seong Jun's flashing eyes, threatening his opponent with a sharp knife, are far from that of a detective, arousing strange doubts and revealing the identity of the 'crazy person' he remembers. At the sight of Ryu Seong Jun, his older brother and judge, Ryu Seong Hoon, also began to doubt his younger brother, and as the confusion in front of the 'revealing truth' grew increasingly confused,

Jo Eun Gi's question, "Don't you trust your brother?". “I don't believe it," Ryu Seong Hoon responds coldly, leaving many speculations about what kind of conflict between the brothers. Interest is focused on how the two people who do not trust each other will investigate the serial murder case.

Ryu Seong Jun and Ryu Seong Hoon are not the only ones involved in the murder case. Nine jurors, including social worker Jo Eun Gi, were also invited to the trial of the murder case. In particular, following the words, 'After the trial, the real murder began', someone hung pictures of nine jurors who participated in the trial behind the doll as if it were a curse on them, heightening the ominousness.

tvN's 'Blind' is raising dangerous imaginations with the main trailer video featuring Ryu Seong Jun, Ryu Seong Hoon, and Jo Eun Gi, who persistently pursue the real criminal. We look forward to the first broadcast of tvN's 'Blind', which will unravel the tangled threads of what kind of memories are hidden under the terrible murder case.

