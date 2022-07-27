WATCH: Ok Taecyeon, Jung Eunji & Ha Seok Jin star in the mysterious 1st teaser for tvN’s new drama ‘Blind’

'Blind' is raising curiosity with a legacy teaser video of Ok Taecyeon, Ha Seok Jin and Jung Eunji , who are searching for the truth in the fog. tvN's new Friday-Saturday drama 'Blind', which will be aired for the first time in September, tells the story of ordinary citizens who have become unfair victims and the perpetrators who close their eyes to the uncomfortable truth.

First, actor Ok Taecyeon takes on the role of homicide detective Ryu Sung Joon, who is obsessed with catching bad guys. Ryu Sung Joon, who took the first place in the arrest rate because he worked undercover as if he was eating with the sole intention of catching the criminal, is a personality who jumps in and watches at the scene of an incident.

Ha Seok Jin takes on the role of Ryu Sung Hoon, the older brother of Ryu Sung Joon (Ok Taecyeon) and a perfectionist judge. Ryu Sung Hoon is a maternal genius who passed the bar exam and graduated from the Judicial Research and Training Institute. Jung Eunji, who established herself as a female heartthrob through the drama 'Work Later Drink Now', plays the role of Jo Eun Gi, a social worker who has gone through all the prenatal care. Jo Eun Gi, who always puts people first and strives to be an infinitely reliable protector for children, lives with a desire to save the life of a child even if he cannot save the world.

The legacy teaser video, which started with Ha Seok Jin (Ryu Sung Hoon) and Jung Eunji (Jo Eun Gi) crossing while avoiding each other's gaze, illuminates Ok Taecyeon (Ryu Sung Joon) whose eyes are covered by someone, raising suspicion. Taecyeon, who appeared clearly in the hazy space like a fog that obscures his vision, is sending his intense gaze towards someone as he removes his hand that covered his eyes.

ALSO READ: Ji Chang Wook & SNSD’s Sooyoung annoy each other at various instances in new ‘If You Wish Upon Me’ teaser

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.