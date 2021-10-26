WATCH: Ok Taecyeon, Kim Hye Yoon and friends display their chemistry in the hilarious ‘Inspector Joy’ teasers

In the teaser video for Inspector Joy, there is a scene of the investigative team showing off teamwork as much as they do, causing laughter. Ra Yi Eon (Taecyeon Ok), Jo Yi (Kim Hye Yoon), Yuk Chil (Min Jin Woong), and Goo Pal (Park Kang Seop), who were walking around the author, stop when someone shouts “Wait!” A man is standing where he turned his head.

The existence of an ordinary man poses no threat to the investigative team that has already gone through a lot. However, the true identity of the smiling man holding up his flashing long sword is still alive. The appearance of the investigative team scattering in the Honbi Baeksan, no matter who comes first at the greeting of “Hello?” provokes laughter.

In another teaser video, the appearance of Jo Yi, Yukchil, and Goo Pal, who are cleaning their feet and socks in the clean river, is also interesting. The image of Ra Yi Eon drinking water while sitting in a valley with a nice mountain and clean air is full of relaxation. With a kind smile, Ra Yi Eon looks at the investigation team, saying, “The valley water is so cool.” However, what he witnessed is Jo Yi, who is cleaning socks from the upstream, and Yook Chil and Goo Pal, who shine brightly without getting dirty.

The three people run away as soon as they make eye contact with Yi Eon. When making fun of Yi Eon, the team play of the three people who are always sincere adds to the laughter. We are already looking forward to the fantastic teamwork of the relentless Tamgwan Duck Extermination Team. Inspector Joy revolves around a secret royal inspector who works as an undercover official who inspects local provinces to expose corruption. He teams up with a lady who is searching for happiness by getting divorced with her current husband. The duo then go on a grand scheme to discover the truth and find corruption. Ra Yi Eon wanted to open a dumpling store outside the capital.

However, due to his cleverness, he passes the state examination and becomes an official in the Office of Special Advisors. There, he finds himself receiving secret orders to carry out missions as a secret inspector. Kim Jo Yi is an unorthodox lady in the Joseon era who dislikes the notion of woman suffering in silence during marriage and is wholeheartedly in support of a divorce. She is passionate and is always ahead of time.

