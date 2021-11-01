WATCH: Ok Taecyeon & Kim Hye Yoon have an interesting first encounter in a new teaser for 'Inspector Joy'

The month of November promises exciting dramas and fresh on-screen pairings, and one such pair we are looking forward to watching is Ok Taecyeon and Kim Hye Yoon in tvN upcoming comical investigation drama 'Inspector Joy'. Directed by Yoo Jong Sun and written by Lee Jae Yoon, 'Inspector Joy' will showcase a cheerful comical investigation and some interesting moments between Kim Hye Yoon and Ok Taecyeon's respective characters.

The new teaser reveals the interesting fun encounter between Ok Taecyeon's Ra Yi Eon and Kim Hye Yoon's Kim Jo Yi. Ra Yi Eon is an accidental investigator, who wants nothing more than to open a small dumpling shop outside the capital, where land is cheap. But his sharp mind gets him through the state examination and even secures him a coveted government official position. He is shocked to become the royal inspector and despite his unwillingness, works hard to do his job.

On the other hand, Kim Hye Yoon's Kim Jo Yi is diligent with her everyday chores and looks tough on the outside, but inside she is struggling to keep her failing marriage going. Kim Jo Yi is an unconventional Joseon-era woman who thinks that getting divorced isn’t a big deal. Her first encounter with Ra Yi Eon is a rather interesting one. We have to wait and see how they eventually team up to fight corrupt practices in their village.

You can watch the teaser below:

'Inspector Joy' will premiere on tvN at 10:30 pm KST (7 pm IST).

