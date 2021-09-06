Watch: OMEGA X dazzles audiences in their first ever comeback track 'What's Goin' On'

The talented rookie group OMEGA X makes first-ever comeback with a powerful and confident 'What’s Goin’ On' music video! For those unversed, OMEGA X is an 11-member boy group under SPIRE Entertainment. They debuted on June 30, 2021, with their first mini-album 'VAMOS'. On September 5, they revealed their fandom name, 'FOR X', short for 'Forever with OMEGA X'.

OMEGA X members channel the 'boy-crush' concept to the tee in the 'What's Goin' On' music video. Looking uber stylish in grunge outfits and smokey eye-makeup, the boys make a dazzling declaration; that they are here to stay! The title track of the same name as the album is a hip hop-based song produced by AnoTHeR and TRACK 9. The passionate guitar sounds and the melody continues to build throughout the song. Lyrically, OMEGA X conveys their overflowing energy and power through the confident lyrics.

It has been a while since we have listened to an amazing, high-energy dance bop and performance heavy video. The chorus for 'What's Goin' On' is catchy and it is refreshing to see OMEGA X members adapt to a concept like this, with their first-ever comeback.

On August 27th, SPIRE Entertainment announced, "OMEGA X (Jaehan, Hwichan, Sebin, Hangyeom, Taedong, XEN, Jehyun, KEVIN, Junghoon, Hyuk, Yechan) will release their first single 'WHAT'S GOIN' ON' on September 6th and on the same day, they will hold an online showcase to commemorate the release."

You can watch the MV below:

