WATCH: OMEGA X’s Jaehan and Yechan star in the fun trailer for the new BL drama A Shoulder To Cry On

The BL web drama 'A Shoulder To Cry On' co-starring Kim Jaehan and Shin Yechan of the group OMEGA X will be released on March 15th.

About the drama:

'A Shoulder To Cry On' is a heart-throbbing youth growth romance between Da Yeol (Kim Jaehan), an outspoken archery student, and Taehyun (Shin Yechan), a two-faced class president with a secret. The two members, who usually show chemistry as 'eldest' in the group, met each other as counterpart actors and showed 'real chemistry' to viewers. 'A Shoulder To Cry On' is based on the webtoon of the same name, 'Comfort the boy' (author Animal), which gained popularity while maintaining the top ranking at the time of serialization in Lezhin Comics. The original webtoon has been regarded as a well-made work with steady love and favorable reviews from global readers. For this reason, even among fans of the original work, the news of dramatization of 'A Shoulder To Cry On' has been a hot topic. Amid enthusiastic responses, overseas airing of 'A Shoulder To Cry On' They will also meet with global fans from the US, Europe, the Middle East, and India.

The trailer:

The teaser trailer for 'A Shoulder To Cry On' is expected to raise the anticipation of fans who have been waiting for the drama. The teaser trailer immediately catches the viewer's attention with the refreshing visual beauty and fresh youthful beauty of the two actors OMEGA X's Kim Jaehan and Shin Yechan. 'Dayeol', an archery student at Saehyeon High School who has been running towards the path of becoming an archer ever since childhood, met 'Taehyun' through an unexpected incident in the school health room one day, and gradually became closer in a strange atmosphere, arousing curiosity. As the colorful appearances of the two actors, as if they came out of a webtoon, are unfolding in a clear and refreshing way, expectations are being added to the story that Dayeol and Taehyun will create in the work.

