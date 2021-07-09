Watch: One of the most anticipated thriller films Escape from Mogadishu drops action packed trailer

Ryu Seung Kwan directed thriller film on Somalia Civil war in 1991 releases intense trailer. Read ahead to know more

Action thriller film ‘Escape from Mogadishu’ directed by Ryu Seung Kwan of ‘Battleship Field’ fame, revolves around the true incidents involving North and South Korean diplomats during 1991 Somalia Civil War. Jo In Sung plays the role of counselor Kang Da Jin of the South Korean embassy while Heo Joon Ho plays the role of Han Shin Sung, the North Korean ambassador. The film portrays the real life incidents and the helplessness that the trapped diplomats and their families felt during those unstable and violent times.

Ryu Seung Kwan had attended an online press conference for the film and gave the scoop on the making of the film. “Dexter Studios had plans to create a movie based on a true event. The company proposed to me to be part of the project. I only knew briefly about what happened in Somalia. As I did more research I became fascinated by the dramatic events that took place”, he added. They could not conduct an extensive research on the events as there weren’t many accounts of it but thankfully, they found a book written by Somalia’s state-run TV executive who ran away during the war.

The director also wanted to shoot the film in Somalia but due to the unstable situation that still prevails, the idea had to be scrapped and soon he found out that the famous film ‘Black Hawk Down’ which was set in Mogadishu in 1993 was shot in Morocco. This led to their three month shooting in Morocco before the COVID-19 situation.

The movie is set to release on July 28th and we cannot wait to see how the story unfolds before our eyes.

Credits :Lotte Entertainment

