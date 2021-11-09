WATCH: ONEUS captivates TO MOONs with the mashup of traditional Korean and modern music in ‘LUNA’ MV

On November 9, ONEUS released the energetic and highly engaging MV for ‘LUNA’ and we are absolutely here for it! The luxurious and sophisticated charm with white and black suit styling suited the group very well. Oriental-style objects such as picture scrolls, red-flaming flowers, and blue butterflies appeared everywhere which gave a unique look to the MV, in true ONEUS style.

Previously, ONEUS released an intense highlight medley for the upcoming album ‘BLOOD MOON’ and we are curious to see more! Each song carries a meaning on its own as they describe the different forms of love. There are a total of 7 songs- Intro: Window, Yes or No, Life is Beautiful, Shut Up Crazy Hot, We’re in Love, Who You Are and Luna (title track).

The first track ‘Intro: Window’, in true ONEUS fashion, is a mixture of traditional Korean instrumental as well as modern music to create a perfect blend of a track. ‘Yes or No’ has a house and tropical instrumental, an upbeat song about love. ‘Life is Beautiful’ is nostalgia in a track with a bright instrumental.

‘Shut Up Crazy Hot’ is a fiery song with a chanty chorus and dance music. Then comes ‘We’re in Love’ with a dreamy and upbeat instrumental that goes into the intense feelings of falling in love. ‘Who You Are’ is a dance or a hiphop-like song with an R&B chorus, creating an interesting blend. The title track, LUNA, is the most different from the usual ONEUS tracks, with it having an emo rock feel with the bass and drums heavy instrumental.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Momo: The exuberant and valiant dancing beauty from girl group TWICE

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.