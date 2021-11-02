WATCH: ONEUS members look elegant and fierce in the mysterious MV teaser for ‘LUNA’

ONEUS released the music video teaser for the title song 'LUNA' of the 6th mini album 'BLOOD MOON' on October 1st. The video begins with a space where petals mysteriously scatter, and Zion with his eyes closed. As soon as someone touches a scroll with the moon on it, the atmosphere is reversed. The tension is heightened in the magnificent sound, and the silhouette of ONEUS, performing an intense performance in a red background, catches the eye.

In particular, in a space where the past and the present are contrasting, ONEUS boasted a luxurious and sophisticated charm with white and black suit styling. Oriental-style objects such as picture scrolls, red-flaming flowers, and blue butterflies appeared everywhere, raising curiosity about the hidden meaning. They will release a new mini album 'BLOOD MOON' on the 9th. The new report contains the mystical legend of 'Jeokwoldo', which means the moon that turns red every night. Attention is focused on the special narrative that ONEUS, who freely crosses the past and the present and radiates alluring charm, will unravel.

ONEUS released a teaser image containing the concept of the 6th mini album 'BLOOD MOON' on October 29th. In the published photo, ONEUS wore an all-white suit, exuding a sophisticated charm. They radiated charisma with their chic eyes and captivated his eyes with a more masculine visual and atmosphere. In particular, after emphasizing the visuals of the members by matching simple accessories, the styling also took different points and showed off the charm of 6 people in 6 colors. Delicate eyes and facial expressions that express a soft inner figure in a strong charm stand out.

Furthermore, in the title song 'LUNA', members Ravn and Leedo participated in the rap making, and ONEUS’ own energetic performance based on solid storytelling is expected, raising expectations. ONEUS' new mini-album 'BLOOD MOON' will be released on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on October 9th.

