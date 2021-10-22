WATCH: ONEUS mix traditional Korean and modern art in the intro track from ‘BLOOD MOON’

ONEUS released their 6th mini-album 'BLOOD MOON', 'Intro: Window', through the official YouTube channel on October 22nd, featuring Choi Ye Rim performance video. The released video begins with a window titled "Six ghosts who can't die even if they die" in a mysterious atmosphere. Through the new album , the narrative of the worldview that ONEUS will be revealed.

Then, six members wearing hanbok appeared and caught the eye with a performance featuring traditional sensibility and oriental beauty, and Hwanwoong's bat performance at the end of the video amplified viewers' curiosity. In particular, 'Intro: Window (Feat. Choi Ye Rim)', inserted as the background music, features ONEUS' intense rap and Choi Ye Rim's resonant sound and together, they left a lasting impression. It is the first time in about six months since the release of the 5th mini-album 'BINARY CODE', that ONEUS is releasing a new album. During the hiatus, they released two singles through the special project 'ONEUS Theatre'. Prior to their comeback, they will hold a solo concert 'ONEUS Theater: Jeokwoldo' for two days on November 6-7.

ONEUS is a boy band formed by RBW. The group consists of six members: Ravn, Seoho, Leedo, Keonhee, Hwanwoong, and Xion. The group released their debut EP, ‘Light Us’, on January 9, 2019. Individual members of Oneus came out of various trainee programs. Seoho, then known as Gunmin, Keonhee and Hwanwoong were trainees for RBW in the second season of Produce 101 during the first half of 2017, and Ravn and Seoho were trainees for RBW on the YG survival show Mix Nine during the second half of 2017. Leedo participated in ‘Mix Nine’ but did not pass the first audition. The RBW project ‘RBW Trainee Real Life – We Will Debut’ included Keonhee and Hwanwoong, besides other trainees.

In December 2017, Keonhee and Hwanwoong participated in the second chapter 'Special Party' with their label-mates MAS. In early 2018, Keonhee and Hwanwoong, with the addition of Ravn, Seoho and Xion, were introduced as pre-debut team RBW Boyz, with Leedo added in March 2018; they were renamed Oneus in June 2018. On September 27, Oneus and their label-mates Onewe (formerly MAS) released the single ‘Last Song’.

