WATCH: ONEUS unveils an invigorating highlight medley for ‘BLOOD MOON’

ONEUS released an intense highlight medley for the upcoming album ‘BLOOD MOON’ and we are curious to see more! Each song carries a meaning on its own as they describe the different forms of love. There are a total of 7 songs- Intro: Window, Yes or No, Life is Beautiful, Shut Up Crazy Hot, We’re in Love, Who You Are and Luna (title track).

The first track ‘Intro: Window’, in true ONEUS fashion, is a mixture of traditional Korean instrumental as well as modern music to create a perfect blend of a track. ‘Yes or No’ has a house and tropical instrumental, an upbeat song about love. ‘Life is Beautiful’ is nostalgia in a track with a bright instrumental.

‘Shut Up Crazy Hot’ is a fiery song with a chanty chorus and dance music. Then comes ‘We’re in Love’ with a dreamy and upbeat instrumental that goes into the intense feelings of falling in love. ‘Who You Are’ is a dance or a hiphop-like song with an R&B chorus, creating an interesting blend. The title track, LUNA, is the most different from the usual ONEUS tracks, with it having an emo rock feel with the bass and drums heavy instrumental.

ONEUS raised expectations for a comeback by releasing the music video teaser for the title song 'LUNA' of the 6th mini album 'BLOOD MOON' on November 4th. The video starts with Xion staring at a scroll with a red moon, Hwanwoong kneeling under a lotus lantern, Ravn in deep thought in an oriental-style room, Keonhee performing delicate emotional performances through flower trees, and a mysterious space that reflects light. Seoho and Lee Do standing on the leaves are shown in turn.

While the backgrounds of the past and the present intersect, the visual beauty that magnificently captures the beauty of Korea catches the eye. On top of the oriental sound such as the sound of the flute and the spirit, it raised curiosity amongst the viewers.

