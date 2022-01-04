WATCH: ONEWE members tug at the heartstrings with the delicate and emotive ‘Universe’ MV

On the afternoon of January 4th, ONEWE's second mini-album 'Planet Nine: VOYAGER' was released through various music sites. With their first mini-album 'Planet Nine: Alter Ego' released in June, ONEWE, who brought mature music and identity, is expected to show the peak of the charm of the five members through this album. In particular, in this album, each member's own song is included, which adds to the meaning.

The title song 'Universe' is a self-composed song by member Yonghoon. As a continuation of the 'Universe Series', which can be seen as the identity of Onewe, the composition amplified from the empty synth sound and quiet breathing expresses each other's stars becoming one and each other's universe.

The song talks about being there for their loved ones through thick and thin. The song brings about many emotions through the slow instrumentation in the beginning which has a beautiful resolve in the second chorus as they skillfully play their instruments, blending it with their soulful voices. The MV was similar to the lyrics as the members spend time with their loved ones, as if dedicating those heartwarming lyrics to them. The song truly earns its keep as a ballad.

ONEWE is a South Korean alternative rock band composed of five members: Yonghoon, Harin, Kanghyun, Dongmyeong and CyA.The five members originally formed under the name M.A.S 0094 (Make a Sound 0094). They released the digital single ‘Butterfly, Find a Flower’ on August 13, 2015 under Modern Music.Later, they released two EPs: ‘Feeling Good Day’ in 2016 and ‘Make Some Noise’ in 2017, which was their last release as M.A.S 0094. In June 2017, they moved to RBW and were renamed MAS.

In June 2018, it was announced that the band would redebut under the new band name, Onewe. The band officially made its debut on May 13, 2019 with their first single album ‘¼’.

ALSO READ: WATCH: GOT7's Mark drops a brief snippet of his upcoming song 'My Life'

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

What do you think of the MV? Let us know in the comments below.