WATCH: ONF confirms comeback on THIS date with 6th mini album ‘Goosebumps’

On November 12th, WM Entertainment released the first teaser of ONF's sixth mini-album 'Goosebumps'. In the released video, the low-quality black-and-white image with crackling glitches exudes a unique cyberpunk mood. The mysterious smoke that blooms in the dark background and the phrase 'Goosebumps', the title and title song of this album, are added, leaving a strong impact with a dark and dreamy atmosphere as if immersed in an abyss.

온앤오프(ONF) 6TH MINI ALBUM [Goosebumps]



“I'll save you from the nightmare.”



Coming Soon

2021. 12. 03 PM 6#온앤오프 #ONF #Goosebumps pic.twitter.com/EMpThYNH9x — 온앤오프 (ONF) Official (@wm_on7off) November 11, 2021

ONF will release their 6th mini album 'Goosebumps' on various music sites at 6 pm on December 3rd. ONF ranked 2nd on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales with the title song 'POPPING' of the summer pop-up album 'POPPING' released in August, and ranked 2nd on the US iTunes Worldwide Song Chart and K-Pop Song Chart for 7 days. They proved their powerful influence at home and abroad.

In South Korea, it climbed to the top of major music charts immediately after its release and took the top spot for three consecutive years this year alone, surpassing 10 million views in two days after the music video was released, and achieving its own new records in various areas, such as the first-week sales record of its own, becoming a 'trend boy group'.

ONF is a South Korean boy group formed and managed by WM Entertainment. Originally debuting as a seven-piece group on August 3, 2017 with their EP, the group is now composed of six members: Hyojin, E-Tion, J-Us, Wyatt, MK and U. The group's youngest member, Laun, left the group on August 23, 2019, shortly before the group's fourth extended play ‘Go Live’. Since their debut, ONF has since released six Korean extended plays, a full-length album, a reissue, and two Japanese singles following their Japanese debut on August 1, 2018.

ALSO READ: Famous K pop couple HyunA and Dawn already engaged? Find out

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the teaser? Let us know in the comments below.