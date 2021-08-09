WATCH: ONF deliver a much needed serotonin boost with peppy comeback track 'POPPING'

Mondays are tough and thank god for ONF to make it easier for us! The talented six-piece group delivered a much-needed serotonin boost with their peppy comeback track 'POPPING'. On August 9 at 2:30 pm KST, released their summer pop-up album 'POPPING,' featuring a title track of the same name.

'POPPING' is a funky disco song with a youthful vibe, a classic K-pop song! This upbeat and effervescent song is composed by Hwang Hyun, who also wrote the lyrics along with ONF member Wyatt. 'POPPING' follows the theme "You and I, who have immersed ourselves in summer." The song is like a mini Sci-Fi movie with astronaut suits, space travel, and an interstellar group dance session. ONF makes a subtle reference to environmental change and how we are responsible to protect our planet!

You can check out the music video below:

'POPPING' is ONF's first summer album after ‘City of ONF’, a repackaged version of their first studio album was released on April 28 this year. The group last appeared on the survival show ‘Road to Kingdom’ and placed second overall. Their song ‘New World’ released through the show went on to become their first entry on Gaon Digital Charts at 112 and also peaked at the Billboard Hot 100 Chart at number 97.

