WATCH: ONF invites viewers to the distorted world of ‘Goosebumps’ through MV teaser

On December 1st, ONF's agency WM Entertainment released a new music video teaser video for the title song 'Goosebumps' from the 6th mini album 'Goosebumps' through the official social media channels. In the released video, a questionable code is entered and distorted, and a shooting aiming point that seems to be aimed at something appears to draw attention.

Beyond that, a building with the phrase 'WARZONE' and a skull sign and a person appeared, and the members' images that quickly switch to black and white add a unique atmosphere as if watching a horror fantasy movie, stimulating curiosity.

Soon after the scene of aiming a gun, ONF's unique performance captured with splendid visual beauty unfolds and catches the eye. In particular, it is expected that the addictive yet intense sound that captivates the ears will provide an overwhelming sense of immersion, as well as the sensuous and sophisticated display of the cyberpunk concept that has been shown so far.

ONF's new song 'Goosebumps' is a dance song with an addictive and intense melody based on the alternative punk genre and adding their own flavour to K-Pop. It contains the expanded musical identity of ONF, which always pursues novelty, with an original song narrative that breaks away from the existing pop music genre.

ONF not only tops major domestic music charts with the title song 'POPPING' of the summer pop-up album 'POPPING' released in August, but also ranks 2nd on Billboard's 'World Digital Song Sales’. It topped the K-pop song charts for 7 days, demonstrating its dominance and ripple power across domestic and international charts. In addition, it has set various new records, such as exceeding 10 million views in the shortest time for music video views and the highest number of Initial Chodong sales. On the other hand, ONF will release their 6th mini album 'Goosebumps' on various music sites at 2:30 pm IST on December 3rd.

