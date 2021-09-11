Watch: OnlyOneOf sing a soulful ballad about hope for a better tomorrow with new track 'mOnO'

A lot has been happening, recently in the lives of the members of the boy group OnlyOneOf and it is tough to fathom! For those unversed, on August 2 OnlyOneOf's leader Love announced his departure from the group. 8D Entertainment released an official notice announcing Love's departure from OnlyOneOf. The label stated that Love has decided to wrap up his team activities as a member of OnlyOneOf and his termination is in the process after a well-rounded discussion.

Further, the label apologised to the group's fandom "lyOn" for causing them concern and requested them to refrain from spreading false information or groundless speculations regarding his departure as this is the member's personal business. The agency is currently rescheduling the group's promotional activities for the latter half of the year and update fans regarding the same.

Of course, "lyOn" are unhappy with the news and are currently demanding a proper explanation from 8D Entertainment regarding Love's departure. At this point, OnlyOneOf's new song 'mOnO' a stunning and soulful synth ballad comes to the distressed fandom's rescue offering sweet messages of hope and desire for a better tomorrow.

The MV was released along with the message, "Hoping our returning steps right now are a bigger desire." OnlyOneOf has always been known to release bold and fearless music and with their new release, they have taken their artistry a step further, amidst the pandemonium engulfing their lives right now. Is it a pre-release for a proper comeback or maybe it’s just a stopgap? Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

You can watch the beautiful MV below:

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: OnlyOneOf unveils group concept photo and a cryptic message for the 6 member comeback

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.