WATCH: Park Bom makes emotional comeback with ‘Flower’ featuring MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok

Park Bom is back with new music! On March 11 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST), the former 2NE1 member released a new single, featuring MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok. Prior to the release, Park Bom also dropped three music video teasers for ‘Flower’, all of them entirely in black and white, except for a single flower, in a vibrant red.

The lyrics of the song contain the heart of a woman who resents herself, and a man who wants to walk along with her on the same path, being her support while suffering together. Similar to the teasers, the music video released today followed the same monochromatic theme with the solitary splash of colour, but Park Bom and Kim Min Seok’s vocals imbued the video with myriad colours. The two artists' unique voices blended together delightfully, offering us the jaw-dropping masterpiece of a ballad that is ‘Flower’.

Watch the powerful, elegant music video for Park Bom’s ‘Flower’ featuring MeloMance’s Kim Min Seok, below:

Park Bom officially debuted in 2009, as the main vocalist of the girl group 2NE1, which went on to become one of South Korea’s most popular and best-selling girl groups of all time. She released her first solo single ‘You and I’ soon after, which won her the award for the Best Digital Single at the 2010 Mnet Asian Music Awards. Following the group’s disbandment in 2016, Park Bom signed with a new agency and released her comeback single ‘Spring’ in March 2019.

Released earlier today, ‘Flower’ comes nearly a year after Park Bom’s previous comeback, with ‘Do Re Mi Fa Sol’ on March 31, 2021, featuring Changmo.

