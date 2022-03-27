WATCH: Park Hae Jin and Jin Ki Joo lock horns at every turn in fantasy drama ‘Showtime Begins!’ trailer

MBC unveiled the first trailer for the upcoming drama ‘Showtime Begins!’ featuring Park Hae Jin, Jin Ki Joo and more. The trailer shows the two constantly at loggerheads at every point and the interactions are hilarious to watch! Because of their contrasting views on ghosts, they tend to disagree on every level. The drama will be premiering on April 23.

‘Showtime Begins’ depicts the life of Cha Cha Woong (Park Hae Jin) who is one of the most popular magicians, with his magical like skills in performing tricks. He performs live on stage and on television. He has a handsome appearance, but often makes biting remarks. He also has a secret ability, which is that he can see ghosts and communicate with them.

Cha Cha Woong is not afraid of the ghosts and he even tells them what to do. With his unusual skill set, he becomes involved with a female police officer (Jin Ki Joo), who is enthusiastic with her work. They try to solve cases together with the help of the ghosts. Meanwhile, Cha Cha Woong and the police officer's relationship also develops romantically.

Park Hae Jin is best known for his supporting roles in dramas ‘My Love from the Star’ (2013) and ‘Doctor Stranger’ (2014), and his leading roles in ‘Bad Guys’ (2014), ‘Cheese in the Trap’ (2016), ‘Man to Man’ (2017), ‘Forest’ (2020) and ‘Kkondae Intern’ (2020).

Jin Ki Joo is a South Korean actress. She made a breakthrough in 2018, landing her first lead role in television series with ‘Come and Hug Me’ after she acted in that year's acclaimed series and film, ‘Misty’ and ‘Little Forest’.

