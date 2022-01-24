WATCH: Park Hae Joon is left dumbfounded at a little girl’s question in teaser for new TVING drama

TVING's original 'I Haven't Done My Best' released the first teaser video of Park Hae Joon, who cast off his charisma and transformed into a man who is going through a midlife crisis. The teaser video released on January 24th contains Park Hae Joon who has completely transformed into a 44-year-old Nam Geun Pil who lives roughly.

The video first introduces Nam Geum Pil who has no plans, is immature, and has no money. Seeing that he is lying on a swing on the playground with his employee ID in broad daylight when he has to work. A neighborhood kid approached him saying, “What are you doing?” And while riding a swing with him, he confesses his worries, “Mom says she doesn’t care too much about me.”

Even a small child is thinking about what he will become when he grows up like this, but Nam Geum Pil just looks at the distant mountain despite the little girl’s question, “What is your dream?” Handing over his employee ID card to his back, the kid looks at Nam Geum Pil, who is excitedly swinging with a feeling of the unknown.

Although it is a short teaser video, we can already feel emotions for Nam Geum Pil, who is funny and salty at the same time. The production team said, "Nam Geum Pil is a representative of the people who go through midlife crisis. He, who has managed to live a rough life until now, dreams of a new career and plans to overcome that difficult process with a mental victory. Nam Geum Pil, the immature old man, may seem pathetic at times, but by empathizing and cheering for his 44 years, he will soon fall into 'just not doing his best'."

'I Haven’t Done My Best Yet' is a collaboration between the director Im Tae Woo, writer Park Hee Kwon and writer Park Eun Young, who are co-writing once again after 'The Third Charm'. It is based on the Japanese manga of the same name. It is expected that a well-made sympathetic drama will be born that is not questioned or questioned only by the combination of the filmography of the production team and Park Hae Joon's extraordinary acting transformation. The drama will be released exclusively on TV on February 18.

