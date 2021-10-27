WATCH: Park Hae Soo and Claudia Kim work hard to catch Lee Hee Joon in ‘Chimera’ highlight preview

OCN reveals a gripping highlight preview for the upcoming suspense thriller ‘Chimera’ and it will leave you speechless! Park Hae Soo and Claudia Kim try to catch the culprit that resurfaced after 35 years, known as ‘Chimera’, a fire-breathing monster with a lion's head, a goat's body, and a dragon's tail. First episode is out on October 30.

The 5 minute preview gave a deep insight into the old detectives that were horrified by a case that was similar to the case they couldn’t solve in 35 years. Chimera is called that due to his M.O or modus operandi which is to set the victim on fire after torturing like the Greek monster. After meeting with Lee Hee Joon, Park Hae Soo was suspicious of the mysterious individual. Claudia Kim is a young hardworking detective with an emotional side. She also tries her best to catch Chimera in any way possible but with so many suspects and threads to unravel, the team find it hard to narrow down to the actual killer. Who do you think is the killer?

Claudia Kim takes on the role of Yoo Jin, a young IED terror expert from the FBI and a Korean-American profiler, and plays a character who jumps into the case with an intense profiling desire for the 'Chimera' case. In the process of resolving the case, it is expected to attract the attention of viewers with its excellent analytical power, sharp eyes, cool and refreshing charm and knowledgeable appearance.

Park Hae Soo takes on the role of homicide detective Cha Jae Hwan, a character with bright energy, but shows a perfectionist side that never misses even trivial evidence when investigating. In addition, about Cha Jae Hwan to be shown in 'Chimera', he said, "He is usually a hot-blooded detective with a surge of positive energy, but he is colder than anyone else when it comes to investigations. He is an attractive character,” raising expectations for the character.

