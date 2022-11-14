Watch: Park Hae Soo stars as the lead in EXO’s Chen’s emotional Last Scene
EXO’s vocalist Chen has made a comeback with his third solo mini-album on November 14 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST).
Chen has returned and what a comeback! The vocal member from K-pop boy group EXO has released his third mini-album, Last Scene, with a lead single of the same name. Kim Jongdae, who is known by his stage name Chen has always been appreciated for his calming vocals and a sense of respite that he so easily puts people into while singing.
Last Scene
The music video for the song stars Squid Game star Park Hae Soo in the lead role as he plays the protagonist who reminisces about a dear past of his while thinking of the upcoming end to his time with that special someone. It is essentially the last scene after a break up between a couple where the man still has feelings and unsaid things. As the girl on the other end announces the end to their relationship, he wishes for it to stop and be untrue. As he rides to the horizon, setting sun in his vision, he breaks down and heads to the beach where only longing remains.
Chen
The EXO member has made his solo comeback after 3 years following the release of his second solo mini-album, Dear My Dear, with the lead song ‘Shall We?’ in October 2019. He made his solo debut in April 2019 with his first EP ‘April, and a Flower’. His only other release after being discharged from the military on April 25, 2022 is the OST ‘An Unfamiliar Day’ for the drama Doctor Lawyer, starring So Ji Sub, Shin Sung Rok, Im Soo Hyang and more.
The EXO member is set to release a promotional show where he will invite fellow EXO members, Suho, Xiumin, Chanyeol, Kai and Sehun.
