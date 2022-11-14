Watch: Park Hae Soo stars as the lead in EXO’s Chen’s emotional Last Scene

Chen has returned and what a comeback! The vocal member from K-pop boy group EXO has released his third mini-album, Last Scene, with a lead single of the same name. Kim Jongdae, who is known by his stage name Chen has always been appreciated for his calming vocals and a sense of respite that he so easily puts people into while singing.

Last Scene

The music video for the song stars Squid Game star Park Hae Soo in the lead role as he plays the protagonist who reminisces about a dear past of his while thinking of the upcoming end to his time with that special someone. It is essentially the last scene after a break up between a couple where the man still has feelings and unsaid things. As the girl on the other end announces the end to their relationship, he wishes for it to stop and be untrue. As he rides to the horizon, setting sun in his vision, he breaks down and heads to the beach where only longing remains.