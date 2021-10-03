WATCH: Park Hae Soo transforms into a playful but dedicated detective in new ‘Chimera’ teaser

On October 1, OCN released a new explosive teaser for the upcoming thriller series ‘Chimera’ which shows Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim and Lee Jee Hoon’s daily lives as well as the secrets that they carry within them throughout those days. OCN's new Saturday and Sunday drama, 'Chimaira' is a series of explosive murders that started again after 35 years for the first time in 35 years for the first time in 35 years for the first time in 35 years for homicide detective Jae Hwan (Park Hae Soo), profiler Eugene (Claudia Kim), and surgeon Jung Yeop (Lee Hee Joon) for different purposes. It is a drama about chasing the truth and receiving justice.

[2차티저] 다시 시작된 연쇄폭발 살인 사건에 엮인 그들 진범을 쫓는 자

강력계 형사 재환(#박해수)

-

사건을 쫓는 자

FBI 출신 천재 프로파일러 유진(#수현)

-

진실을 쫓는 자

엘리트 외과의사 중엽(#이희준) 연쇄폭발 추적 스릴러 #키마이라

10월 30일 (토) 밤 10시 30분 #OCN 첫 방송 pic.twitter.com/FlZZMh7KOK — OCN ORIGINAL (@OCN_ORIGINAL) September 30, 2021

In the 2nd teaser released on the same day, Park Hae-soo, who shows the playful charm of blowing a whistle while holding a badminton racket, and charismatic figure that easily subdues suspects, along with Claudia Kim and Dan Jung, who show the appearance of a sharp profiler by grasping the opponent's tendencies at once just by wearing clothes. Lee Hee Joon , who looks cool but somehow gives off a suspicious atmosphere, amplifies the curiosity of viewers.

In addition, Lee Hee Joon's meaningful narration is added, "People like us don't look good even when they kill people", raising questions about the truth about the serial explosion murder case.

In particular, in the teaser video, they not only caught the attention of viewers by showing the personality and colorful aspects of each character, but also showed a different charm from the tense and intense first teaser, raising expectations for the first broadcast.

The first teaser, released on September 30, showed the meaning of ‘Chimera’ and the damage that creature can cause and how there are people who are worse than that mythical creature.

'Chimera' announced on September 27 that it will premiere on OCN at 7 pm on October 30, along with the main cast consisting Park Hae Soo, Claudia Kim, and Lee Hee Joon.

