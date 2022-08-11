WATCH: Park Hae Soo, Yoo Yeon Seok, Ha Jung Woo & more star in the exciting teaser & poster for ‘Narco-Saints’

‘Narco-Saints’, which is scheduled to be released simultaneously worldwide on September 9, has received a lot of attention from the production stage with director Yoon Jong Bin, Ha Jung Woo, Hwang Jung Min, Park Hae Soo, Jo Woo Jin, and Yoo Yeon Seok. It is a Netflix series that tells the story of a civilian who is framed for a drug lender who has taken over Suriname, a South American country, and accepts a secret mission from the National Intelligence Service.

The teaser trailer begins with the narration of Kang In Goo, played by Ha Jung Woo, following intense Latin-style music. Kang In Goo, a businessman who goes to Suriname in search of a chance to earn a lot of money, is imprisoned unfairly, and a strange man who says he came from the National Intelligence Service comes to him, reveals the reality of Korean pastor Jeon Yo Hwan, and proposes a secret operation.

After learning that it was Jeon Yo Hwan who made him like this, Kang In Goo joins forces with the National Intelligence Service to launch his arrest. Kang In Goo, who replies, “Why did you come back to Suriname?” to Jeon Yo Hwan asking why he came back to Suriname, and Ha Jung Woo and Hwang Jung Min, who finally met, spark curiosity about the unpredictable story that will unfold in Narco-Saints.

Park Hae Soo, who plays Choi Chang Ho, an agent of the National Intelligence Service, added, "The psychological warfare in which all the characters are deceived and deceived was fun, and I thought that viewers could see it while reasoning together." Yoo Yeon Seok, who played the role of advisor David Park, also said, “It was my first time working with the director, and I really wanted to work with the seniors when I heard the casting news,” and said that participating in the work itself was exciting.

What do you think of the teaser and the poster? Let us know in the comments below.