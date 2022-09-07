WATCH: Park Hee Soon, Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Mu Yeol and more star in the thrilling special teaser for ‘Trolley’

Viewers who saw the special teaser video said, “What is the atmosphere? As soon as they see it, the spiral goes on infinitely” and “The actors have a unique presence”, etc. On the other hand, SBS's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Trolley' will be aired for the first time in December following 'Cheer Up'.

The drama follows Joong Do (Park Hee Soon) and Hye Joo (Kim Hyun Joo) who are a married couple. Joong Do is a member of the National Assembly and he is driven to make the world a better place. His wife Hye Joo runs a book repair shop. She hides a secret, which even Joong Do does not know. Hye Joo wants a peaceful and normal life. Even though her husband is a politician, Hye Joo has never sought publicity or appeared in the media. Due to a case, Hye Joo's secret becomes public.

