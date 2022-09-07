WATCH: Park Hee Soon, Kim Hyun Joo, Kim Mu Yeol and more star in the thrilling special teaser for ‘Trolley’
SBS released the first teaser for the upcoming suspense thriller drama ‘Trolley’.
On September 7th, SBS' new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Trolley', which is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time in December, released a special teaser that hints at the foreshadowing of cracks that penetrate daily life. The special teaser video released on this day heralds a mysterious 'accident' that suddenly struck Kim Hye Joo (Kim Hyun Joo) and Nam Jung Do (Park Hee Soon).
From Kim Hye Joo, who vomits anger in front of the camera, to Nam Jung Do, who has his gold badge, what is the secret that shook these couples who were supremely peaceful and happy? “There are things that no one even imagines will happen. Something no one intended, but sometimes things do happen. Kim Hye Joo's monologue, "We call it an 'accident' which is also significant. Here, the secret atmosphere of Jang Woo Jae (Kim Mu Yeol) driving in the rain and Kim Soo Bin (Jung Soobin) looking out the window amplifies the mystery and ignites the anticipation.
Viewers who saw the special teaser video said, “What is the atmosphere? As soon as they see it, the spiral goes on infinitely” and “The actors have a unique presence”, etc. On the other hand, SBS's new Monday-Tuesday drama 'Trolley' will be aired for the first time in December following 'Cheer Up'.
The drama follows Joong Do (Park Hee Soon) and Hye Joo (Kim Hyun Joo) who are a married couple. Joong Do is a member of the National Assembly and he is driven to make the world a better place. His wife Hye Joo runs a book repair shop. She hides a secret, which even Joong Do does not know. Hye Joo wants a peaceful and normal life. Even though her husband is a politician, Hye Joo has never sought publicity or appeared in the media. Due to a case, Hye Joo's secret becomes public.
