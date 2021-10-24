WATCH: Park Hyung Sik and Han Hyo Joo fight to bring happiness in their broken lives in ‘Happiness’ trailer

'Happiness' is a new normal city thriller that depicts the lives of those isolated in an apartment, a miniature version of a hierarchical society, set in the near future. The cracks and fears that develop when a large city apartment where various groups of humans live is sealed off with a new infectious disease, and the struggle for survival and psychological warfare are carefully drawn.

The trailer released on this day creates an unusual atmosphere with blood-stained floors and curtains, and an unread message of 'I'm fine, Mom'. Yoon Sae Bom's voice, “Can we go back again?” makes us guess that the day they face today is completely different from the ordinary yesterday. It is none other than a new infectious disease that has ruined everyone's daily life. Just like Jung Yi Hyun’s warning that “if the number of outbreaks increases, the spirit completely collapses,” the runaway of the infected who loses their senses and rushes in creates fear.

'My home', which will be a peaceful haven, is no longer a safe place. Traces of infected people everywhere, people showing an unbearable thirst for blood appeared. However, instead of solving the problem, the residents are more than willing to keep their mouths shut, saying, “We just need to keep our mouths shut and unite and do things that don’t matter.” In the end, the 'maniac disease' that spread to the apartment. And the blockade of the apartment signals the beginning of another horror.

Human desire and selfishness further heightens the sense of crisis. Han Tae Seok's meaningful words, "It is more important to live and eat than to bite and kill a few people," makes us face reality. Jung Yi Hyun struggles to protect the public good, saying, “If you are a person, do you have at least a minimum of responsibility?” It stimulates curiosity about how the survival stories of Yoon Sae-bom, Jung Yi Hyeon, and Han Tae Seok, who show their determination to regain the ordinary daily life of 'no return' again, will be drawn.

On the other hand, 'Happiness' is directed by Ahn Gil Ho, who showed the power of detailed directing regardless of genre, such as 'Record of Youth', 'WATCHER', 'Memories of the Alhambra', 'Secret Forest', and Han Sang Woon, who wrote 'The Wife', works together to complete a city thriller with a different dimension. It will be released on TV and tvN at 7 pm IST on November 5th.

