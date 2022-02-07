WATCH: Park Hyung Sik & Han So Hee are on the horns of a dilemma in first trailer for ‘Soundtrack #1’

A refreshing take on the cliched concept of a 'bestfriend-turned-lovers' unfolds in the best way possible for the upcoming Korean title from Disney+. Starring Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee as leads, ‘Soundtrack #1’ takes on a never-done-before path as it introduces itself through music, much like its name suggests.

The first trailer released on February 7 shows Han Sun Woo (Park Hyung Sik) and Lee Eun So (Han So Hee) as they experience a rollercoaster of emotions. It begins with Han Sun Woo, the freelance photographer friend arriving at the door of his friend Lee Eun So who is a lyricist. Annoyed, he replies to her, “Who is it?” question with “Why did you open it so late?”, making her wonder, “What is this?”

The question of whether this was friendship or love starts to float their minds as they live together and develop feelings for each other through the tiniest of actions. Watching the other person with someone of the opposite gender builds jealousy in their heart and the start of a romance clicks. Their inhibitions make them think, “We have to remain friends if we wish to keep living like this without breaking up until we die.”

Will their feelings win or will their fears?

‘Soundtrack #1’ has also released a poster for the show, ahead of its release in March 2022. Check it out below.

