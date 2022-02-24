WATCH: Park Hyung Sik & Han So Hee promise wholesome friendship & realisation of more in ‘Soundtrack #1’

Knowing your friend for 20 years is a long time to turn things around and so is the case for Han Sun Woo and Lee Eun Soo who experience a flip of their feelings over time. Discovering life with the constant support of your best friend whose inconspicuous suddenly matters more. ‘Soundtrack #1’ presents the tiny story of friendship turning into love.

Watch as they go through a shift of emotions.

Han Sun Woo (Park Hyung Sik) has his eyes fixated on the woman in front of him who happens to be his old friend Lee Eun Soo. Her curiosity if her photos appear prettily, on snapping away with his camera is answered with a cheeky, “They appear just as you look.” She proceeds to capture his face between her palms asking for a proper response. Their conversation changes gears when she wonders why can’t he confess to the person he crushes over and if he fears rejection. He replies how it's not rejection but loss that’s looming on his mind. Things take a turn when he instead decides to support her feelings, even if they arise for someone else.

Lee Eun Soo (Han So Hee) is a struggling lyricist who wishes to pen the feeling of one sided love in a happier way than the cliche despair associated with it. She questions why it has to hurt and be about sadness and is met with Han Sun Woo’s thought of how it’s the helplessness that brings heartbreak. Discovering the affectionate eyes of her long time friend, she offers him to stay in the same house for 2 weeks.

How will their story progress? Will they be able to cross the barriers that befall them?

‘Soundtrack #1’ premieres in March on Disney+.

