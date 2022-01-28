WATCH: Park Hyung Sik & Han So Hee’s friendship turns into love in Kim Jong Kook’s OST for ‘Soundtrack #1’

Another earworm at the hands of singer Kim Jong Kook has been delivered. Flowing over the story of two longtime friends, Han Sun Woo and Lee Eun So a refreshing medium of promotion has been established by the team of ‘Soundtrack #1’. In the latest update, actor Park Hyung Sik who will be taking up the role of Han Sun Woo and actor Han So Hee who will be acting as Lee Eun So, give a deeper peek into their heart-fluttering relationship.

A love confession over the softest of tunes, Kim Jong Kook belts ‘My Love’ over newly released stills from the upcoming show. Through secretly captured moments, charming young photographer Han Sun Woo and a steadfast lyricist, Lee Eun So’s friendship takes a topsy-turvy change as they slowly see themselves developing feelings for each other. Their shift from a platonic relationship to a romantic one is established over stolen moments.

The fourth OST from the drama, it follows the releases of ‘Love Beyond Words’ by Super Junior‘s Kyuhyun, ‘Want to Be Happy’ by Park Bo Ram and ‘Your Tender Heart Hurts Me’ by Davichi. Check out the music video for ‘My Love’ by Kim Jong Kook below.

‘Soundtrack #1’ dishes on the turn of two people who have been best friends for the past 20 years. With unexpected happenings they end up living with each other for two weeks and that’s when they realise their true emotions.

‘Soundtrack #1’ will be helmed by ‘Vincenzo’ Director Kim Hee Won and is set to release soon.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Park Hyung Sik & Han So Hee CONFIRMED to star in romance drama by ‘Vincenzo’ director