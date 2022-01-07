WATCH: Park Hyung Sik & Han So Hee tease ‘Soundtrack #1’ with OST music videos

Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee’s upcoming romance music drama, ‘Soundtrack #1’, has released its first two original soundtracks! The first OST, ‘Love Beyond Words’, is sung by Super Junior’s Kyuhyun, and the second OST, ‘Want to Be Happy’ is sung by Park Bo Ram. XANADU Entertainment revealed the OST artists on December 27 as part of the first set of musicians participating in ‘Soundtrack #1’.

Watch the music video for Kyuhyun’s ‘Love Beyond Words’, below:

‘Love Beyond Words’ is produced by DOKO, who has previously worked on hits like Jeon Sang Geun’s ‘I Still Love You A Lot’ and Jukjae’s ‘Do You Want to Walk With Me?’. The song is an emotional ballad combining a sweet melody with Kyuhyun’s excellent vocal ability. The track was released on December 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, released on January 6, 2022, ‘Want to Be Happy’ has been sung by Park Bo Ram, who also participated in writing the lyrics for the track. This ballad starts off softly until it builds to a powerful key change, all while maintaining its delicate atmosphere. Watch the music video for Park Bo Ram’s OST, ‘Want to Be Happy’, below:

The two music videos also give us sneak peeks into the drama, with stills of Park Hyung Sik and Han So Hee featured along with the lyrics of the OSTs. As two of the artists from the first line-up released by XANADU Entertainment have dropped their OSTs, Davichi and Kim Jong Kook appear to be the next artists to look forward to.

‘Soundtrack #1’ tells the story of two best friends who have known each other for 20 years. Their longtime friendship takes a turn when they release their feelings for each other after suddenly ending up living together for two weeks. As the drama follows a music-based concept, the production team made the unusual decision to release the OSTs before the drama actually aired, to keep with the theme.

‘Soundtrack #1’ is expected to greet audiences in the first half of 2022.