WATCH: Park Ji Hoon is art himself in the new music video for ‘Gallery’

On August 12 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), solo singer Park Ji Hoon released his fourth mini-album called ‘My Collection’ and indeed what a collection! The music video for the title song ‘Gallery’ was released simultaneously and we’ve been having a difficult time choosing our favourite part from it. The album has a total of 6 songs with rapper LILBOI featuring on one.

The music video has a classic theme of an art gallery of which the singer himself is a part of. It starts with an enframed keyhole with Park Ji Hoon inside it as he travels through the world of the gallery. Talking through colour palettes and asking the opinion of the viewer, he wishes to build a creation of his own.

Park Ji Hoon is gazing at multiple art pieces while calling himself one and boasting about all his features that make him a desirable being. Another one of our top moments is when the video shows him within the skies asking for fans to ‘sit in a special seat’ dressed in a sharp blue suit. A hint of skin can be seen when he moves on the increasing tempo of the song, now joined by dancers in a flickering room inside the gallery.

The colourful and creative video comes to an end with him closing the door to his imaginary gallery hidden behind a frame. A much different style of Park Ji Hoon than what the fans have been subjected to before has come to light with this comeback, as his mature and mystical stance is displayed during the music video. Watch below.

Did you like the ‘Gallery’ MV? Let us know below.