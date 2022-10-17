WATCH: Park Ji Hoon gets help from Choi Hyun Wook in the first trailer for ‘Weak Hero Class 1’

Wavve's original drama 'Weak Hero Class 1' released the first poster and trailer. The drama follows Yeon Shi Eun (Park Ji Hoon), a model student, who ranks at the top at his high school. Physically, Yeon Shi Eun appears like a weak boy, but, by using his smarts, tools, and psychology, he fights against violence that takes place inside and outside of his school. After being screened from episodes 1 to 3 as an invitation to 'On Screen' at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, it has been evaluated as a perfect well-made work from story, direction, acting, and music, and is considered as the most anticipated work in the second half of the year. Among them, Park Ji Hoon, who plays the main character Yeon Si Eun, overcame opponents with his stable acting skills and eyes alone, demonstrated a heavy presence, and proved his outstanding ability as an actor, receiving praise from the audience that “it seems to be the best work”.

In the first poster released on October 17th, Park Ji Hoon's acting transformation is clearly revealed. His face, which fills the screen, makes us feel what kind of character Yeon Si Eun is just by looking at his expression. In particular, the poisonous eyes that seem to be indifferent contain many stories, raising the expectations for the main story vertically. In another first poster, which was released together, the hand holding the brick is in love with Park Ji Hoon's lonely eyes, and the anticipation of the reversal charm and new action he will show is also instilled in anticipation. Above all, the words of “I asked you to stop”, along with strong images, raises curiosity about Yeon Si Eun’s story.