WATCH: Park Ji Hoon gets help from Choi Hyun Wook in the first trailer for ‘Weak Hero Class 1’
Wavve released the first trailer and posters for the upcoming series ‘Weak Hero Class 1’.
Wavve's original drama 'Weak Hero Class 1' released the first poster and trailer. The drama follows Yeon Shi Eun (Park Ji Hoon), a model student, who ranks at the top at his high school. Physically, Yeon Shi Eun appears like a weak boy, but, by using his smarts, tools, and psychology, he fights against violence that takes place inside and outside of his school.
After being screened from episodes 1 to 3 as an invitation to 'On Screen' at the 27th Busan International Film Festival, it has been evaluated as a perfect well-made work from story, direction, acting, and music, and is considered as the most anticipated work in the second half of the year. Among them, Park Ji Hoon, who plays the main character Yeon Si Eun, overcame opponents with his stable acting skills and eyes alone, demonstrated a heavy presence, and proved his outstanding ability as an actor, receiving praise from the audience that “it seems to be the best work”.
In the first poster released on October 17th, Park Ji Hoon's acting transformation is clearly revealed. His face, which fills the screen, makes us feel what kind of character Yeon Si Eun is just by looking at his expression. In particular, the poisonous eyes that seem to be indifferent contain many stories, raising the expectations for the main story vertically. In another first poster, which was released together, the hand holding the brick is in love with Park Ji Hoon's lonely eyes, and the anticipation of the reversal charm and new action he will show is also instilled in anticipation. Above all, the words of “I asked you to stop”, along with strong images, raises curiosity about Yeon Si Eun’s story.
Park Ji Hoon is known for his participation in the reality competition show ‘Produce 101 Season 2’, where he finished in second place overall and became a member of the boy group Wanna One, which released several chart-topping albums and singles from 2017 to 2019. The group achieved both critical and commercial success, with six Korean topped-five singles. He also returned to the acting scene in September 2019, making a lead role on JTBC historical drama ‘Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency’.
ALSO READ: ANTIFRAGILE: 3 aspects of LE SSERAFIM’s latest comeback that we loved
Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Snapchat
What do you think of the poster and trailer? Let us know in the comments below.