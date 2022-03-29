WATCH: Park Ju Hyun struggles to contain her emotions in the gripping teaser for ‘Love All Play’

The 5th teaser for 'Love All Play', released on March 29th, draws interest in Park Taeyang's (Park Ju Hyun) story in earnest. First of all, the video is “Once the future of badminton in Korea”. It starts with someone's voice saying, "You said you ran away at night from the athletes' college?"

At the same time, Park Taeyang's face appears on the screen to inform that the protagonist of the rumour is Park Taeyang. In this way, Park Taeyang in the play is a person who is expected to be the 'Queen of Badminton', but suddenly disappears, and then returns to the badminton court after 3 years.

Then, the teaser video said, “Why are you here? It contains criticisms towards her, such as “Who ruined someone’s life”, “Are you prepared or you give up”, “Your prime is over”, “Is there a player you want to play with, Park Taeyang?”, “It’s an accident you caused, Park Taeyang”. In addition, this raises curiosity by implying that Park Taeyang had a big accident three years ago.

When Park Taeyang's sadness in Gyeonggi-do is also at its peak, the number '493' appears on the scoreboard with a 'beep' sound, and the mood is reversed. Park Taejoon (Chae Jong Hyeop), who appeared next, said, "493km, do you know what that is? Aren’t you curious?” asks Park Taeyang . In addition, he pats Park Taeyang's shoulder with a bright smile and greets her by saying, "Welcome back." The appearance of Park Taejoon, the only person who welcomes Park Taeyang, amplifies curiosity about what will unfold between the two in the future.

On the other hand, the new KBS2TV drama 'Love All Play' will be broadcasted for the first time at 9:50 pm KST on Wednesday, April 20th.

