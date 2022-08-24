WATCH: Park Min Young is all about business in the character teaser for tvN’s ‘Love In Contract’

The 2nd teaser video of tvN's new Wednesday-Thursday drama 'Love In Contract' has been released. Park Min Young's appearance, exuding eight colors of charm for just 15 seconds. The teaser begins when Park Min Young catches her attention with the intense visuals of smokey makeup, with the narration "The moment when you need to get married for a very short time."

In particular, Park Min Young's secret solution, which started by giving out a wedding ring announcing the conclusion of the contract, is customized according to the client's situation, raising interest. His appearance, which changes according to the various stories of those who need marriage for a short time, from a living type for collecting congratulatory money, a business type for success in life, to a filial type for a sick grandmother, catches the eye.

Above all, at the end of the notice, Park Min Young said, “I will only marry you without love,” and smiled leisurely, raising curiosity about the secret solution of the perfectionist contract marriage master who thoroughly distinguishes between public and private. Furthermore, from hanbok to golf wear, from innocent makeup to smokey makeup, Park Min Young explodes the charm of eight colors in just 15 seconds, showing off the essence of the 'Goddess', raising expectations for Park Min Young's performance in the drama.

'Love In Contract' follows Choi Sang Eun (Park Min Young) who is an attractive woman, with talent and charm. She works as a contract marriage master. Her job is to help her client have a perfect single life. She transforms herself for each of her clients. Her client Jung Ji Ho (Go Kyung Pyo) has been in a marriage contract with her for 5 years, running on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday of the week.

Jung Ji Ho is a mysterious man. Her new client Kang Hae Jin (Kim Jae Young) is a popular actor. She has a marriage contract with him on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Choi Sang Eun becomes involved with her 2 clients and finds herself in a love triangle.

